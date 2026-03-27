PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $18.67. PRA Group shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 319,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAA. Citigroup downgraded shares of PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PRA Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

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PRA Group Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company focused on the acquisition and management of nonperforming loans. Founded in 1996 as Portfolio Recovery Associates, the company purchases defaulted consumer and commercial receivables at discounted rates from financial institutions, utilities and other creditors. By combining rigorous analytics with a consumer-centric ethos, PRA Group seeks to maximize recoveries while maintaining respectful and compliant interactions with debtors.

The company’s core activities include first-party and third-party collections across a range of asset classes such as credit cards, auto loans and utility receivables.

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