VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in March

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,659 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the February 26th total of 6,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7%

BRF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Get VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil. The Index is the exclusive property of 4asset-management GmbH, which has contracted with Standard & Poor’s, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc to maintain and calculate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.