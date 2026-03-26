T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Plans $0.15 Dividend

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1486 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
TAXE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.
T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
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