T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Plans $0.15 Dividend

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1486 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

TAXE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,798. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

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T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

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The T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 26.49m in AUM and 102 holdings. TAXE is actively managed, seeking the highest level of income by targeting municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes TAXE was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

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