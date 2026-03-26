Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by TD Cowen from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/17/2026 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/16/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by TD Cowen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/9/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/5/2026 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,520.20. This represents a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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