Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2026 – Prudential Financial is now covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

3/11/2026 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Prudential Financial had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

3/3/2026 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “underweight”. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down from $115.00.

2/10/2026 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $126.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacques Chappuis bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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