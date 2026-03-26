First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 354,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,470. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

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The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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