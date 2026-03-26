Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Price Performance

Shares of HLAL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 53,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,287. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

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Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

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The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

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