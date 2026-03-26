Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 0.4% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance
USOY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 781,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,824. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.
About Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF
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