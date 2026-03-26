WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60.

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WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

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The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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