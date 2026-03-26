First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

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