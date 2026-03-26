SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,361 shares, an increase of 547.8% from the February 26th total of 3,452 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYCF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $575,000.

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SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

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The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

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