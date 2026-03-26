First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,857. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.