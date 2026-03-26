Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,907 shares, a growth of 613.3% from the February 26th total of 9,801 shares. Currently, 174.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCIQ traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,812. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCIQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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