Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 69,907 shares, a growth of 613.3% from the February 26th total of 9,801 shares. Currently, 174.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,587 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCIQ traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,812. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCIQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Company Profile

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

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