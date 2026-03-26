ConocoPhillips (COP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

3/24/2026 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Mizuho from $121.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/23/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/17/2026 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by Roth Mkm from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Argus from $111.00 to $128.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 621,670 shares of company stock valued at $78,320,133 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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