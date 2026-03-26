Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Trading Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Essentra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

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Essentra Company Profile

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Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra’s Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

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