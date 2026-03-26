Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Declines By 51.5%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,707 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 26th total of 211,808 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,666 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

My Size Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.25. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.98% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About My Size

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

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