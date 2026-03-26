Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,347 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the February 26th total of 3,988 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 169,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund seeks to provide monthly distributions with the potential for long-term total return, emphasizing high-quality income-producing equity securities from issuers around the world while aiming to enhance after-tax yield for shareholders.

ETG’s portfolio is composed primarily of dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into equity shares, and American Depositary Receipts across developed and emerging markets.

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