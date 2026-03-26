Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.20 and last traded at GBX 101.20. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 50,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50.

Crystal Amber Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.48.

Crystal Amber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of mid-cap companies having market capitalizations between £100 million and £1,000 million. It employs an activist approach with a focus on such factors as replacement value, cash generation ability, balance sheet strength, and meetings with management to create its portfolio.

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