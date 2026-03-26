Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF) Short Interest Update

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,103 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the February 26th total of 520 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of EMSF traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability. EMSF was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.