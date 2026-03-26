Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,695 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 26th total of 112,673 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,459,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,338,000 after buying an additional 378,725 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,607,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,921,000 after acquiring an additional 96,254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,697 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 1,010,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,354,000 after purchasing an additional 105,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 922,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AVSC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 117,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.93.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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