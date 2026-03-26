Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,516 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 26th total of 9,471 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 15,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.