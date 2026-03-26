First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 787,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

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The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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