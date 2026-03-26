First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 22,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,656. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
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