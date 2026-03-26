First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0666 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 22,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,656. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

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First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper. The issuers of the component securities of the index must be engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry, such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

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