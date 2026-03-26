CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $390.60 and last traded at $392.99. 3,618,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,974,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.31.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

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Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike launched the Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem and several AI‑native Falcon enhancements (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security) designed to drive upsells, managed services revenue and differentiation. Charlotte AI AgentWorks

CrowdStrike launched the Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem and several AI‑native Falcon enhancements (Agentic MDR, Falcon Data Security) designed to drive upsells, managed services revenue and differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Expanded strategic integration with IBM (Charlotte AI + IBM ATOM) aims to speed machine‑scale SOC workflows and broaden enterprise reach — a meaningful GTM and product validation. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration

Expanded strategic integration with IBM (Charlotte AI + IBM ATOM) aims to speed machine‑scale SOC workflows and broaden enterprise reach — a meaningful GTM and product validation. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike expanded its collaboration with Intel to optimize Falcon for Intel‑powered AI PCs, addressing endpoint risk as AI workloads move on device — this targets a growing security surface and complements endpoint leadership. CrowdStrike and Intel Collaboration

CrowdStrike expanded its collaboration with Intel to optimize Falcon for Intel‑powered AI PCs, addressing endpoint risk as AI workloads move on device — this targets a growing security surface and complements endpoint leadership. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem partnerships (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) announced around the product rollouts strengthen distribution channels and tech validation for the AI strategy. Autonomous Security and the New AI Arms Race

Broad ecosystem partnerships (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, Accenture, Deloitte, etc.) announced around the product rollouts strengthen distribution channels and tech validation for the AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz the winner (AWS/NVIDIA support) — positive PR and ecosystem signal but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. CrowdStrike and AWS Announce Jazz

CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz the winner (AWS/NVIDIA support) — positive PR and ecosystem signal but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas and others sold shares on March 23), which can amplify near‑term negative sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. SEC Form 4 (Kurtz sale)

Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO George Kurtz, CFO Burt Podbere, President Michael Sentonas and others sold shares on March 23), which can amplify near‑term negative sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: CRWD still trades at a premium and sits below key short‑term moving averages; analyst target trims and a rotation out of high‑multiple software names increase downside risk until sustained ARR/cash‑flow acceleration is visible. CrowdStrike Stock Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of -530.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.88, for a total transaction of $13,145,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,162,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,655,490.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.45, for a total value of $6,533,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 195,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,252,415.35. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,469 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,351. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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