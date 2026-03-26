Dare Bioscience Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) used its year-end 2025 results call to outline a women’s health strategy built around what executives described as a “dual path” approach: commercializing certain proprietary formulations through Section 503B compounding while simultaneously advancing those same assets toward potential FDA approval, and separately building a line of branded consumer health products that do not require a prescription.

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President and CEO Sabrina Martucci Johnson said the company believes its pipeline breadth and reliance on non-dilutive grants differentiate Dare in women’s health. Chief Accounting Officer MarDee Haring-Layton reviewed a year in which Dare raised equity capital while also receiving grant and foundation funding that the company uses to offset reported R&D expense.

DARE to PLAY: pre-fulfillment prescribing underway; revenue expected in Q2

Johnson led with DARE to PLAY, the company’s topical sildenafil arousal cream for women being offered through a 503B compounding model. She said prescription intake began in December 2025 through the company’s DARE Health Hub, initially in a handful of states, and expanded rapidly. As of February 11, 2026, she said DARE to PLAY became available for “pre-fulfillment prescribing” in all 50 states, alongside a telehealth access option in most states.

However, the company emphasized that dispensing has not started yet. Johnson said Dare expects dispensing to begin “in the coming months” as the 503B outsourcing facility completes state licensing and other fulfillment preparations. Haring-Layton added that Dare expects to begin recording product revenue from DARE to PLAY in the second quarter of 2026 as dispensing commences nationally.

During Q&A, management said the pre-fulfillment period has already provided useful signal on demand. Johnson said prescriptions are coming in from both brick-and-mortar providers and telehealth, and that the company has been engaging clinicians at conferences. She said the company will provide more clarity later as prescriptions convert to orders once dispensing starts, including how it thinks about channel strategy and patient acquisition costs.

Johnson also argued that DARE to PLAY is differentiated from other compounded sildenafil creams because Dare’s formulation has published clinical studies in women and is manufactured under GMP requirements, which she said supports consistency in potency and quality. She said the company’s data show increased genital blood flow within 10–15 minutes and improvements across arousal-related measures evaluated using “clinically validated and FDA-reviewed endpoints.”

FDA path for sildenafil cream: endpoint alignment and safety discussion

Asked about the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for sildenafil cream, Johnson said Dare had interactions with FDA in 2025 and that ongoing work is focused on alignment around endpoints and analysis—particularly the co-primary endpoint framework beyond arousal questions, including how other factors would be incorporated and analyzed in the statistical analysis plan.

On safety, Johnson said the company believes the data already collected and what would be planned in a Phase III study would be sufficient. She said the topical formulation was designed to achieve localized effect with “very low” systemic exposure—“two orders of magnitude lower” than what would be seen with a comparable oral dose in male studies—aiming to avoid off-target effects such as headache and flushing. She added that published Phase II-B safety data showed no difference in adverse event profile between placebo and active groups.

Consumer health launch: DARE to RESTORE Flora Sync LF5 expected in Q2

Beyond prescription products, Dare said it is preparing a U.S. consumer health launch under the DARE to RESTORE brand, positioned around probiotics intended to support vaginal microbiome balance. Johnson said the first product, Flora Sync LF5, is a vaginal probiotic suppository developed by Probiotical and is expected to become commercially available in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2026.

She said the product has been studied in a 100-person human clinical trial with findings published in a peer-reviewed journal, and that Probiotical is the exclusive manufacturer using its proprietary LF5 strain. Management said the company intends to distribute DARE to RESTORE products through the DARE Health Hub and described the probiotics as complementary to its 503B prescription offerings.

In response to an analyst question on promotion, Johnson said Dare plans to leverage the same digital-native approach used for DARE to PLAY, place the product in the DARE Health Hub for cross-purchase, engage in targeted digital awareness efforts, and showcase the product at medical conferences. She also discussed potential additional channels, including settings where clinicians may offer trusted products directly in-office.

Pipeline updates: DARE to RECLAIM, Ovaprene, and DARE-HPV

Dare also provided timelines and development updates across several programs:

DARE to RECLAIM: Johnson described this as a proprietary monthly intravaginal ring delivering bioidentical estradiol and progesterone, targeting what she called the “$2.5 billion–$4.5 billion compounded hormone therapy market.” She said the company is targeting 503B prescription fulfillment availability in 2027 while also pursuing activities to support an IND filing for a pivotal Phase III study.

Johnson described this as a proprietary monthly intravaginal ring delivering bioidentical estradiol and progesterone, targeting what she called the “$2.5 billion–$4.5 billion compounded hormone therapy market.” She said the company is targeting 503B prescription fulfillment availability in 2027 while also pursuing activities to support an IND filing for a pivotal Phase III study. Ovaprene: Dare’s monthly intravaginal, hormone-free contraceptive candidate remains in a Phase III pivotal trial. Johnson noted that the Data Safety Monitoring Board reviewed interim data in July 2025 and recommended the study continue without modification. She said the company currently anticipates completing enrollment in 2026, which would put a 2027 data readout “within reach.”

Dare’s monthly intravaginal, hormone-free contraceptive candidate remains in a Phase III pivotal trial. Johnson noted that the Data Safety Monitoring Board reviewed interim data in July 2025 and recommended the study continue without modification. She said the company currently anticipates completing enrollment in 2026, which would put a 2027 data readout “within reach.” DARE-HPV: Johnson said Dare is developing a therapeutic for high-risk HPV infection with ARPA-H funding and that the FDA cleared its IND in February 2026. The company is preparing to advance DARE-HPV into a Phase II clinical study later in 2026.

Johnson also referenced other contraceptive-related programs supported entirely by grant funding (including DARE-LARC1 and Casea S) and said Dare recently announced an extension of an NIH award for DARE-PTB1, a bioidentical progesterone intravaginal ring candidate aimed at reducing preterm birth risk in at-risk women.

Financial review: cash position, funding sources, and reported expense dynamics

Haring-Layton said Dare ended 2025 with approximately $24.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of approximately $3.4 million. During 2025, the company received approximately $20.8 million in net proceeds from sales of common stock under its ATM facility and equity line agreement.

She also highlighted non-dilutive funding in 2025, including approximately $13.6 million from the Gates Foundation, $4.5 million under an ARPA-H award, and $1.3 million from NIH grant reimbursements.

SG&A expense for 2025 was $8.8 million, compared to $9.2 million in 2024, reflecting lower stock-based compensation, personnel costs, and overhead, partially offset by increased commercial readiness spending for DARE to PLAY and increased professional services costs.

Reported R&D expense was $5.5 million in 2025 compared with $14.3 million in 2024, but Haring-Layton stressed that the company records grant funding as “contra R&D” that directly offsets R&D expense on the income statement. Contra-R&D was $13.9 million in 2025 versus $7.7 million in 2024, which she said means actual total R&D investment was closer between the two years than the reported R&D line suggests.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to begin recording revenue from DARE to PLAY and Flora Sync LF5 in Q2 2026, and it is targeting revenue from DARE to RECLAIM in 2027.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Dare Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for women’s reproductive health. The company’s flagship development candidate is Ovaprene, a monthly, self-administered, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring designed to offer an alternative to traditional hormone-based birth control methods. Through its proprietary intravaginal drug delivery platform, Dare seeks to address unmet medical needs in gynecology and contraception with products that prioritize efficacy, safety and ease of use.

In addition to its lead contraceptive program, Dare is advancing a pipeline of early-stage assets aimed at treating gynecologic conditions through local, non-systemic drug delivery.

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