Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 157 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the February 26th total of 3,040 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

PSCF remained flat at $56.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,931. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

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PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

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