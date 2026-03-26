Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:GLDY)

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 21,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
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