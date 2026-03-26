Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:GLDY)

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Friday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. 21,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

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About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

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Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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