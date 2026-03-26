First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:FV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 119,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $68.16.

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The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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