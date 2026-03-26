WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 17.2% increase from WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 14.45% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

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