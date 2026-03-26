First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

FEMB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 36,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,172,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,815,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,181,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,221,000 after buying an additional 207,987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 178,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 173,687 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies. FEMB was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.