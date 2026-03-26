Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 1857617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 238.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

Further Reading

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