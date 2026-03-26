Range Resources (RRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):
- 3/24/2026 – Range Resources is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 3/17/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c)” to “buy (b)”.
- 2/26/2026 – Range Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Range Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.
Range Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.
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