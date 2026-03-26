Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $721.15 and last traded at $716.1570. Approximately 2,031,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,910,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.70.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.52. The company has a market cap of $326.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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