Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.85 and last traded at $146.9020. 25,828,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 27,923,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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