NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.3680. 17,490,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,211,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NuScale was named among “14 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts,” a notable endorsement that may support longer‑term investor interest in its SMR small modular reactor technology. NuScale Power (SMR) – Among the Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a technical collaboration (reported in market writeups) to adapt NuScale’s NRC‑approved modules for industrial high‑temperature process heat (petrochemical application), which, if commercialized, expands addressable markets beyond electricity. Market reaction has been mixed, but the project increases optionality for future revenue streams. NuScale Power (SMR) Is Down 8.1% After Nuclear-Petrochemical Heat Partnership News
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider market pieces (e.g., ASX penny stock roundups) reference risk‑on/off dynamics but do not materially change NuScale’s company‑specific outlook. ASX Penny Stocks Spotlight
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed or issued reminders about a securities‑fraud class action alleging misrepresentations tied to NuScale disclosures (class period generally May 13, 2025 – Nov 6/10, 2025); several firms are soliciting lead plaintiff candidates and warning of potential executive liability, increasing litigation risk, headline volatility, and potential settlement exposure. Representative notices/filings: Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; Bernstein Liebhard LLP; Pomerantz LLP; Faruqi & Faruqi; Rosen; Berger Montague; Levi & Korsinsky; Bleichmar Fonti & Auld. Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman notice Bernstein Liebhard notice Pomerantz alert
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.
NuScale Power Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.19.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power
In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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