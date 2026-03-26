NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.3680. 17,490,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 26,211,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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