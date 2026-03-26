La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,568 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 26th total of 80,096 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,638,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 140.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La Rosa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, La Rosa has an average rating of “Sell”.

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.09.

La Rosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast‐casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian‐inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

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