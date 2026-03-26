La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 173,568 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 26th total of 80,096 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,638,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 140.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La Rosa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in La Rosa stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHCFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, La Rosa has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRHC

La Rosa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. La Rosa has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $186.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.09.

La Rosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast‐casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian‐inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

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