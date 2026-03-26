Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 235,634 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 26th total of 509,537 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,281,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:CGUS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 1,476,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,636. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,910,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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