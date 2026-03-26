John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,899 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 26th total of 61,014 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 1,245,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,528. The stock has a market cap of $658.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

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