John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,899 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 26th total of 61,014 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 1,245,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,528. The stock has a market cap of $658.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Financially in Tune LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

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