Short Interest in PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Declines By 53.3%

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,625 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 44,118 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PTL Price Performance

Shares of PTL stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,476. PTL has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About PTL

(Get Free Report)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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