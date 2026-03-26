Short Interest in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Rises By 115.1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,602 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the February 26th total of 18,415 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MFDX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $411.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

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Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

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