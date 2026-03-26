JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.15. 7,930,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,602,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
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