JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.15. 7,930,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,602,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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