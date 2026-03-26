Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7755, but opened at $6.1645. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.1645, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

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Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc is a Tokyo‐based multinational technology company specializing in imaging and information management solutions. The company’s core offerings include networked multifunction printers, production printing systems, document management software and IT services aimed at helping organizations streamline workflows and improve productivity. Through its Digital Workplace Business, Konica Minolta provides hardware, software and consulting services designed to optimize document-intensive processes across corporate, legal, healthcare and educational environments.

In addition to office and production print, Konica Minolta has developed a strong presence in the healthcare sector.

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