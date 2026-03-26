First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,364,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 426,394 shares.The stock last traded at $19.02 and had previously closed at $19.10.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
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