Adeia (ADEA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BWS Financial. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Adeia was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

2/24/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

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Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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