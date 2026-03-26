Adeia (ADEA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/16/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Adeia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BWS Financial. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2026 – Adeia was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/26/2026 – Adeia was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 2/24/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2026 – Adeia had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adeia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.
By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.
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