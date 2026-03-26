Truist Financial Upgrades Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to “Strong-Buy”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CPRX opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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