Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $340.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day moving average of $326.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 1-year low of $249.21 and a 1-year high of $381.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $636.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.58 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 24,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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