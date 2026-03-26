Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $230.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $209.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.59.

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Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $191.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 37,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $6,206,968.86. Following the sale, the director owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,130.36. The trade was a 78.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 78,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $13,480,249.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,183.12. This represents a 91.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 289,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,496,963 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after buying an additional 609,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,763,000 after buying an additional 472,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,303,000 after acquiring an additional 419,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

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