SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,998 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the February 26th total of 6,066 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 305,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,768. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

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