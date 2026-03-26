Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.10. 81,451,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 108,564,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.18, a PEG ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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