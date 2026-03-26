Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.41 and last traded at $105.97. 13,295,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,015,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.09.

Nebius Group Trading Down 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,297,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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